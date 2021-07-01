Nottingham Forest closing in on first summer signing as talks begin with 26-year-old

Nottingham Forest are closing in on the signing of Emiliano Marcondes on a free transfer, according to Football Insider.

Marcondes is currently a free agent after being let go by Brentford at the end of last season upon the expiration of his contract.

The 26-year-old scored three goals and produced three assists in 40 appearances across all competitions last season, and produced a standout display in the play-off final as Brentford beat Swansea at Wembley.

25 questions about Nottingham Forest legends from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 25 What position did Bob McKinlay play for Nottingham Forest? Goalkeeper Defender Midfielder Striker

The attacking midfielder is now attracting plenty of interest, with Nottingham Forest, Barnsley and West Brom all being linked with his signature.

But according to Football Insider, it is Forest who look set to win the race for Marcondes. The Reds are said to have opened talks to sign the 26-year-old, who is now available to sign on a free transfer.

Forest are yet to make their first move in the transfer window, but Chris Hughton will be keen to strengthen his squad after watching his side finish 17th and struggle for goals last season.

The Verdict

This is a great signing for Forest.

Marcondes is a tidy player who is very creative and adds goal threat from midfield, and it’s a shrewd bit of business to land him on a free transfer.

He’s at a good age, too, and he could thrive in the number 10 role in Hughton’s 4-2-3-1 system, with Joe Lolley and Brennan Johnson either side of him.

Forest fans will be hoping that this a sign of what is to come, with plenty of signings expected to be made this summer.