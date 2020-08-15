Nottingham Forest closing in on deal for defender

Nottingham Forest are leading the race to sign Tyler Blackett on a free after the defender left Reading after his contract expired last month.

The 26-year-old, who came through the ranks at Manchester United, played 20 games for the Royals last season but decided to seek a new challenge this summer.

And, according to Football Insider, Blackett could be on his way to the East Midlands as they claim Forest are in ‘advanced talks’ with the player who can play left-back or centre-back.

They state a contract is on the table to Blackett and it appears as though Forest have seen off competition for his signature and he could be the second imminent free agent signing as Lyle Taylor is also expected to move to the City Ground.

If this does go through it would give the Reds additional cover at the back as boss Sabri Lamouchi looks to bounce back from the awful collapse last season that saw Forest miss out on a play-off spot in dramatic fashion on the final day.

The verdict

This would be a good signing for Forest as Blackett has proven himself to be a capable performer at this level in the past, even if he is inconsistent at times.

As well as that, he will cover two positions for the Reds and will be confident of forcing his way into the XI, even if there will be a lot of competition for a shirt.

From Forest’s perspective, they will be picking up a good player on a free transfer so it’s a no-brainer.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.