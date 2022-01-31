Nottingham Forest closing in on deal for 21-year-old

Nottingham Forest are in advanced talks to sign Dijon defender Jonathan Panzo, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

Panzo came through the academy ranks at Chelsea before joining Monaco in 2018, before making the move to French second-tier Dijon in the summer of 2020.

Since then, the 21-year-old has gone on to make 26 appearances in all competitions for his current club, having struggled for opportunities this season due to injury.

Now however, it seems the centre back could be on the move again in the final hours of the January transfer window.

According to this latest update, Forest are now in advanced negotiations over the signing of Panzo, as their summer business goes down to the wire.

It is thought that Forest manager Steve Cooper is a big fan of Panzo, after previously managing the defender at Under 17s level with England.

Forest have already made three first-team signings this month. Defenders Richie Laryea and Steve Cook have joined permanently, while Keinan Davies has joined on loan from Aston Villa.

The Verdict

This could be a rather useful piece of business for Forest you feel.

Panzo certainly seems to possess plenty of promise, judging by the size of the clubs he has played for in the past in Chelsea and Monaco.

As a result, given he is still at the early stage of his career, Panzo could be a useful long term asset for Forest, especially if he is able to improve with more experience.

Indeed, the fact he already knows Cooper from his England youth days could help him settle in easily at the City Ground as well, and could help him to hit the ground running with Forest.