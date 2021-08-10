Nottingham Forest closing in on Arsenal player as third summer signing

Nottingham Forest are expected to make Arsenal full-back Jordi Osei-Tutu their third summer signing, according to Daniel Taylor of The Athletic.

Osei-Tutu came through the ranks at Arsenal and has been a regular for the Under-23s’ despite failing to make a first-team appearance for the Gunners.

In 2019/20, the attacking full-back moved on loan to VfL Bochum in the 2. Bundesliga, scoring five goals and registering three assists in 22 games for the club.

Last season, Osei-Tutu was given a taste of Championship football on loan at Cardiff City, making only eight league appearances as an hamstring issue proved problematic.

Now back at Arsenal, another loan move to the Championship is on the horizon for Osei-Tutu, with Forest expected to land his signature.

One of Arsenal’s talented young players expected to become Nottm Forest’s next arrival. Jordi Osei-Totu, a right-back, had impressive loan spell at VfL Bochum previously. Injuries with Cardiff last season, but well regarded in #AFC set-up. #NFFC proposing loan. @TheAthleticUK — Daniel Taylor (@DTathletic) August 10, 2021

The Reds have already brought in Ethan Horvath and Philip Zinckernagel this summer, as Chris Hughton continues to add fresh faces to his squad.

The Reds currently lack depth at right-back, with second-choice Carl Jenkinson not being given a squad number having been told to leave the club.

The Verdict

This could be a good signing for the Reds.

Osei-Tutu looks a talented boy who was unlucky with injuries last season, and Forest simply need to bring in another right-back.

What this could mean for Jordan Gabriel, though, remains to be seen. He’s the same age as Osei-Tutu and is still learning his trade, but whether permanent moves to Blackpool or Sunderland now materialise remains to be seen.