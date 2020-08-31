Nottingham Forest closing in on agreement for talented midfielder

Nottingham Forest are expected to reach a deal to bring Benfica midfielder David Tavares on loan with an option to buy, according to the Daily Mail.

Tavares has emerged as one Benfica’s most promising young talents over the last year or so, and the 21-year-old displayed good form for the Portuguese giant’s B team last term making 11 appearances, and also featuring for the club’s first team in the Portuguese top-flight and the Champions League.

Forest have been in the market to add to their midfield ahead of the new season having already secured the loan arrival of Sheffield United’s Kieran Freeman, and having seen Alfa Semedo head back to Benfica after his loan spell at the City Ground last term they could be set to replace him with Tavares.

It has now been claimed that Forest will be expected to complete a deal with Benfica that will see the talented midfielder arrive at the City Ground initially on a loan deal, but that the Reds will also have the option to make the move a permanent one at the end of the loan spell.

The verdict

This would be something of a coup for Sabri Lamouchi’s side with Tavares one of the brightest prospects in the Benfica youth set up, which has produced a string of talented players who have gone to enjoy successful spells in major European leagues over the last few years.

Getting a player of Tavares’ potential shows that Forest are moving in the right direction and he could add to what has already been a good window for the Reds, as they look to bounce back from missing out on the play-offs last term and challenging more strongly this time around.

Getting the midfielder on loan first will allow them to assess his qualities before they decide whether to make a permanent move for him, which seems like a really sensible approach from the Reds given that he is as of yet untested in English football.