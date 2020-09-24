Nottingham Forest close to yet another transfer, medical imminent

Nottingham Forest are closing in on the signing of left-back Nicholas Ioannou from APOEL with the player set to undergo a medical today, as per Greek journalist Gerasimos Manolidis.

The journalist suggests that an official announcement will be made ahead of the Reds’ clash with Huddersfield Town tomorrow evening.

The 24-year-old Cypriot defender will join the lengthy list of new Nottingham Forest signings this summer, and will contend with Yuri Ribeiro and Tyler Blackett for a left-back spot.

Ioannou is a product of the Manchester United youth academy and spent eight years at the club, before joining APOEL in 2014.

It’s reported that the defender will sign a four-year contract at the City Ground with his medical set to take place in Athens, before his switch to Forest is confirmed.

A fee in the region of £500k is being touted for his signature, as per Manodilis.

The transfer now ultimately puts into question the future of Yuri Ribeiro at Nottingham Forest, with Lamouchi not including the player in the early stages of this season, with Olympiacos being suggested as a potential destination for the player.