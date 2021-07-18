Nottingham Forest close to significant off-field appointment

Nottingham Forest are set to appoint Warren Joyce to the club’s backroom team, journalist Alan Nixon has claimed.

Joyce has previously worked behind the scenes at Manchester United, coaching the clubs reserve team, while he has also held senior managerial positions with Royal Antwerp, Wigan Athletic and Melbourne City.

The former midfielder, who made over 600 English league appearances for the likes of Hull, Bolton, Preston and Burnley during his playing career, has been managing the reserves side at League Two club Salford City.

Now however, it seems as though the 56-year-old is set for a move to The City Ground.

According to this latest update from Nixon, Joyce is set to take on a role with Forest as a member of the coaching team for the club’s Under 23s side, after leaving Salford to take over the role.

Salford. Warren Joyce left to join Nottingham Forest u23 side as coach. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 18, 2021

It has already been an eventful summer off the pitch for Forest, with Dane Murphy reportedly taking over from Ioannis Vrentzos as the club’s new Chief Executive Officer.

The Verdict

I do think that this could turn out to be a rather good appointment by Forest.

Joyce is someone who does have a rather strong reputation as a coach, and plenty of experience to back that up with, from his time working with a variety of different teams.

As a result, his experience and insight could certainly be useful when it comes to bringing through those Under 23s players at Forest, who will obviously be aiming to break into the club’s first-team in the not too distant future.

That therefore, could make Joyce something of an asset for Forest himself, and it will be interesting to see just how the club might benefit on his impact on those younger members of the club’s playing setup.