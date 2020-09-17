Nottingham Forest close to agreeing signing of PL defender

Nottingham Forest are close to signing Cyrus Christie from Fulham and the deal could be done by the weekend, as per BBC Nottingham Sport.

The Reds have seen Matty Cash leave in this summer window with him joining Aston Villa for decent money and it appears as though they want to add to their right-back area.

Christie, then, appears to be the one they have identified to come in with him winning promotion with Fulham last season from the Sky Bet Championship via the play-offs.

He has, though, often seen himself behind Denis Odoi in the battle for selection under Scott Parker at Craven Cottage and that could well be the reason behind him making the move to the City Ground:

We understand #nffc are close to signing #ffc defender Cyrus Christie. The former Derby right-back won promotion with Fulham last season. Move looks likely by the weekend. pic.twitter.com/W9n3jKJr9R — BBC Nottingham Sport (@BBCRNS) September 17, 2020

The Verdict

The deal looks to be done by this weekend and that will represent another signing for Forest this transfer window as they look to earn promotion from the Championship at long last.

Christie is a proven performer at this level with plenty of quality to offer and he’ll be eager to show that he can still do it at this level after being frustrated somewhat at Fulham.

It’s an exciting move for Forest, too, who add a recent promotion-winner to their ranks.