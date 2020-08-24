Nottingham Forest close in on another transfer breakthrough

Nottingham Forest are closing in on the signing of Fouad Bachirou, with the player undergoing a medical ahead of a move to the City Ground.

Sabri Lamouchi is looking to reshape his Forest squad ahead of a second season in the Championship, with the Frenchman tasked with inspiring the playing group after their play-off dream crumbled in dramatic fashion last season.

And, it appears that Bachirou will be signing for Forest in the coming week, with the midfielder undergoing a medical with the East Midlands club ahead of the transfer.

That’s the latest coming from John Percy at The Telegraph, with the journalist reporting that the Malmo midfielder will be the fourth signing of the summer for the Reds.

#nffc are set to sign Malmo midfielder Fouad Bachirou, 30, later this week. Medical on Monday. Signing #4 for Sabri Lamouchi this summer — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) August 24, 2020

The 30-year-old has been with Malmo for the last three years and has made a combined total of 79 appearances for the Swedish club.

He has featured on 12 occasions in the league in the most recent campaign, whilst he also made appearances in Europe last season for Malmo.

Ben Watson was a crucial part of the Forest midfield last season in the Championship, but he is yet to commit to a new deal.

Jack Colback has been signed up on a permanent deal, though.

The Verdict

Forest are probably short of a midfielder still despite the addition of Colback.

Lamouchi favours playing with three workman-like players in there, so it’s understandable that he is chasing a player like Bachirou.

He complements what Lamouchi wants from his side and the 30-year-old will bring in plenty of experience for 2020/21.

Hopefully that experience can help Forest recover after last season’s collapse.

Thoughts? Let us know!