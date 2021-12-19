Nottingham Forest chasing deal for Newcastle man with Everton circling

Nottingham are interested in a January loan move for Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff, a report from The Sun has claimed.

Longstaff has fallen down the pecking order at Newcastle in recent weeks, having not started a Premier League game for the club since October.

With Newcastle likely to recruit in January as they look to build a squad that can avoid relegation from the top-flight, game time is likely to be even harder to come by for the 24-year-old.

As a result, it now seems as though Longstaff could be on the move when the market reopens at the turn of the year.

According to this latest update, Forest are interested in a loan move for the midfielder, as they look to strengthen their squad.

It is thought that Forest manager Steve Cooper will be allowed to bring sign players in January, as the club’s hierarchy believe they have a chance of promotion.

Forest currently sit seventh in the Championship, one points off the play-offs, having won eight and lost just one of the 15 games they have played since Cooper’s appointment in September.

However, Forest may not be alone with their interest in a potential move to secure the services of Longstaff next month.

Newcastle’s Premier League rivals Everton were keen on the midfielder in the summer, and are now said to be considering reigniting their interest in the 24-year-old.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could be a rather good signing for Nottingham Forest if they can get it done.

Steve Cooper’s side do not have a great deal of options in the centre of midfield at the moment, so they could benefit from another option in that position.

Longstaff could obviously fill that role, and given he has previously more than held his own in the Premier League, you do get the feeling that he could make a big impact for Forest in their push for promotion from the Championship.

Indeed, given the profile of this move and that potential interest from elsewhere, this could be something of a statement signing from Forest, meaning it does look to be one worth pursuing for those in charge at The City Ground.