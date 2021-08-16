Nottingham Forest chairman Nicholas Randall addresses timescale of City Ground redevelopment

Nottingham Forest chairman Nicholas Randall has revealed the club are optimistic they will get planning permission for the redevelopment of the City Ground by the end of the summer and claimed the project will not “go on for years and years and years”.

The stadium on the banks of the River Trent has been the Reds’ home for more than 100 years but plans to increase the capacity to 38,000 have been delayed due to issues over planning permission.

Those plans will see the Peter Taylor Stand rebuilt alongside a new residential block.

Earlier in the summer, Forest revealed that a revised planning application for the proposed redevelopment had been submitted but things have gone relatively quiet on the topic recently.

Speaking in a recent interview with the BBC, Randall discussed the project and addressed the potential timescale of it.

He said: “We are hoping that by the end of the summer we will have the planning permission. We are being advised that we are in a very strong position.

“The slight delay at the moment is actually a positive thing, rather than a negative thing.

“Once we’ve got the planning permission, we will assess when the best time to move forward is.”

Randall added: “If everything goes well this season and we got promoted, it may well be the football decision is, ‘you don’t want to knock your stand down in your first season, because you want to get the crowds in’.

“We also owe obligations to the fans as well, within that context, that people need to get back and see football.

“I appreciate it’s a politician’s answer, but it’s also a true one, we would build it at exactly the right time, when it’s correct for the football, correct for the fans, and correct for the community.

“But clearly, we want to get on with it. This is not something which is going to go on for years and years and years.”

On the pitch, Forest have made a difficult start to the season and fell to their second consecutive Championship defeat in two games on Saturday as they were beaten by Bournemouth at the City Ground.

The Verdict

It was never going to be wrapped up quickly but the project for the redevelopment of the City Ground has dragged on a bit already and it’s not even started yet.

Supporters will appreciate an update on the timescale of it by Randall but you’d imagine they won’t be holding their breath too much about when concrete plans will be in place.

Randall hasn’t given anything too much about when work may start but at the least, we know the club remain optimistic about getting planning permission.

The supporters will also appreciate the chairman’s comments about a potential promotion.

The City Ground is a fantastic stadium but that doesn’t mean that improvements aren’t needed.