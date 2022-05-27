Nottingham Forest chairman makes transfer admission on the summer transfer window

Nottingham Forest have had a successful season and now sit 90 minutes away from the Premier League with a play-off final against Huddersfield Town in their way.

Forest’s success has been very well documented this season with both the drastic improvement caused by Steve Cooper and their impressive FA Cup run, which saw them make it to the Quarter-Finals of the competition losing to eventual winners Liverpool in that round.

Therefore, there has also been a fair amount of interest in some of the star players with Brennan Johnson and Joe Worrall drawing interest from Premier League clubs.

Therefore, the result of Sunday’s play-off final could significantly impact what Nottingham Forest look like next season.

This is something the club are well aware of as chairman Nicholas Randall told BBC Radio Nottingham: “I am sure we will receive bids as we are a fantastic outfit. These are the problems that come with success and the reason why we changed tactic a little bit for this season was because we wanted to make sure we have foundations in place so when theses shocks happen – which is inevitable when being on the verge of the Premier League – that we are prepared to meet them.

“I am a great believer that things never stay still anyways, teams are always evolving. A team may be going backwards but results may not show it, and a team could be going forwards but results not show it for a time.

“So I don’t think staying still is ever an option, but we can assure the fans that we are preparing for both scenarios in a way which gives us the best possible opportunity after full-time on Sunday.”

The Verdict:

If Nottingham Forest are able to achieve promotion this weekend, it could help them retain some key members of their squad for next season as they look to gain a stable place in the top flight.

However, regardless of the league they find themselves in next season, they will need to prepare themselves for bids for some of their key players and from the Chairman’s comments, it seems as though they may be anticipating a fair amount of changes before next season.

However, even if they do lose some players over the summer, it seems as though the club are preparing themselves so they are able to cope with this and putting themselves in a more sustainable position to ensure that any players they do lose don’t end up leaving a big hole in the team.