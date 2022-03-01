Nottingham Forest & Celtic face battle to land Championship attacker as European interest emerges

RB Salzburg are the latest club to show an interest in Bristol City’s Antoine Semenyo.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a brilliant individual campaign, scoring six times and registering eight assists in 21 games.

Such form has caught the eye, with Celtic known to be admirers of the player and Nottingham Forest saw a deadline day move for Semenyo rejected by the Robins in the January transfer window.

However, with Bristol City in a difficult financial position, it’s going to be hard for them to keep hold of the forward beyond the summer.

So, the battle for Semenyo could heat up in the coming months and Football Scotland have revealed that the Austrian champions are monitoring the youngster as they weigh up a summer transfer swoop.

With RB Salzburg comfortably top of the table and on course for another title, they would be able to offer Semenyo European football next season if he did decide to join.

The immediate focus for the player will be Bristol City though, with Semenyo sure to play against Birmingham City at Ashton Gate this weekend.

The verdict

This interest in Semenyo isn’t a surprise because he is an exciting talent who has developed significantly under Nigel Pearson this season.

In terms of his qualities, he is a modern forward that can run in behind, beat players and score goals, whilst he has improved his link-up as well this season.

So, Bristol City won’t want to lose him but they will know that they’re in a position to command a hefty fee if they do think a sale will benefit the club.

