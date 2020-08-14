‘This would soften the blow’ – Nottingham Forest eye 28-year-old in any Cash agreement: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest right-back Matty Cash is a man in demand, with Sheffield United hot on his heels.

And it seems that if the Reds do look to do any deal with the Blades, they’d like to include Luke Freeman in any transfer agreement between the two clubs, as per The Athletic’s Paul Taylor.

Freeman, 28, hasn’t featured perhaps as much as he would have liked for Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United and could be utilised in a potential deal, if Forest have their way.

So, with this in mind, would the attacking midfielder be a good signing for Lamouchi’s Forest? Would it help soften the blow of losing Cash?

The team here at FLW have their say….

George Harbey

This would soften the blow a little, for sure.

Losing Matty Cash would be a big blow as he is arguably the best right-back in the Championship, and undoubtedly one of Forest’s standout performers. His overlapping runs down the right allows Joe Lolley to cut inside onto his favoured left foot with freedom and cause damage, and he’s also very athletic too.

Forest fans will feel resigned to losing him after failing to secure promotion, and he’d be a perfect fit at Sheffield United because Chris Wilder loves his wing-backs to get forward and create chances.

If Forest could get Luke Freeman, though, then it would be a coup. Things haven’t worked out for him since moving to the Premier League side, but he is a proven standout performer in the Championship who could really improve the Reds.

He can play in behind the striker or out wide, and with Joao Carvalho’s future far from certain, the addition of a player who knows the Championship inside out like Freeman would be a superb signing. They need more goals from midfield, and he’d go a long way in addressing that issue.

Jacob Potter

There are pros and cons to this potential agreement.

Losing Cash would be a tough one to take for Nottingham Forest, as he’s shown that he is a key player for Sabri Lamouchi’s side this term.

But you have to feel as though they could find an adequate replacement in the Championship with any funds from the sale of the full-back.

Their rumoured interest in Freeman is an interesting one, as he was brilliant with QPR in his last spell in the second-tier.

He’d be a really good signing for the Reds if he arrived with Cash going the other way, but that doesn’t resolve Forest’s short-term plans at finding a right-back.

Ned Holmes

I love this move from a Forest perspective.

Losing Cash is likely to be much more of a blow going forward than it is defensively for the Reds, so ensuring a creative player like Freeman goes the other way would be great business.

The playmaker has struggled to really make an impact with the Blades in the Premier League but he has proven time and time again how good he is at Championship level.

He was particularly impressive during his time at QPR, grabbing 16 goals and 25 assists, and could be a fantastic addition to Sabri Lamouchi’s squad.

Forest will be keen to add some quality after their final-day disappointment and signing Freeman would do just that.