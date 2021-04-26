Nottingham Forest, Cardiff City and Middlesbrough keen on deal for in-form EFL forward

Cardiff City, Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest are interested in a deal to sign Sunderland forward Charlie Wyke according to Sky Sports’ Keith Downie.

Wyke has been in impressive form this season for the Black Cats, with the forward scoring 29 goals in 49 appearances so far for the League One side.

His strong performances in front of goal have seen Lee Johnson’s side emerge as promotion contenders this season, and the Sunderland boss will be hopeful that Wyke can fire his side to promotion back into the Championship.

A move to the Championship with either of the teams interested in landing his signature could be tempting for Wyke, as they will all be playing in the second-tier next term.

Nottingham Forest have struggled for a consistent run of strong performances, with Chris Hughton’s side currently sat 17th in the second-tier standings.

Whilst Cardiff City and Middlesbrough have both been in contention to challenge for a top-six finish this season, but have ultimately fallen short in their efforts.

Middlesbrough’s interest might not come as a surprise to many, with Boro boss Neil Warnock recently revealing that both Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher will leave the club at the end of the 2020/21 season.

For now though, Wyke will be focused on Sunderland’s bid for promotion from League One this term, which continues on Tuesday evening, when they host Blackpool, in what is likely to be a tricky test for Johnson’s side at the Stadium of Light.

The Verdict:

I’m not surprised in the slightest to hear that others clubs are keen on a deal to sign Wyke.

He’s been brilliant for Sunderland this season, and if the Black Cats aren’t to win promotion into the Championship this season, then it would come as a real surprise to see him stick around at the Stadium of Light.

At the of 28, Wyke will be wanting to play at the highest possible level at this stage of his career, and a move to either Cardiff City, Middlesbrough or Nottingham Forest could be a tempting proposition for him.

Middlesbrough is likely to tempt him most, with it being revealed that both Ashley Fletcher and Britt Assombalonga will leave the club in the summer.