Highlights Jonathan Panzo's loan spell at Cardiff City has seen him struggle for game time, playing just 118 minutes in all competitions this season.

Nottingham Forest, Panzo's parent club, may consider recalling him in January and loaning him out to another Championship or European club due to his lack of playing time.

Panzo's limited appearances and lack of a permanent home could hinder his career progression, as at 23 years old, he needs to settle down and secure regular game time.

Nottingham Forest centre-back Jonathan Panzo joined Cardiff City on loan during transfer deadline day but has played just two games in all competitions for the Bluebirds.

The former Chelsea man was highly sought after during the summer but decided to join the side from the Welsh capital.

This was a second successive Championship loan spell for Panzo who featured for Coventry City last season as the Sky Blues reached the play-off final.

Given Panzo's lack of game time, parent club Nottingham Forest may look to re-call the ex-Coventry defender in January and loan him out to either a fellow Championship club or a European side. If the summer is anything to go by, then Panzo won't be short of admirers.

What's going on with Jonathan Panzo at Cardiff City?

The 23-year-old made his Bluebirds debut just a day after signing, featuring in Cardiff's Championship fixture at Portman Road against Ipswich Town.

Panzo came on with Cardiff holding a 2-1 lead, the Bluebirds had initially had a 2-0 lead at half-time but conceded after 58 minutes, so manager Erol Bulut saw fit to bring the centre-half on to try and hold the lead. However, the Bluebirds would concede twice in the latter stages of the game to succumb to a 3-2 defeat.

The former England U21 defender is yet to play a league minute for Cardiff since this so perhaps Bulut was less than impressed with what he saw from Panzo at Portman Road that afternoon. It would seem incredibly harsh to write a player off after a 28-minute cameo a day after signing for the club, but Panzo has found game time extremely hard to come by since then.

He did play the full 90 minutes in a League Cup tie with Blackburn Rovers in September. Cardiff lost that fixture 5-2, hardly doing Panzo any favours when it comes to staking a claim to make the Championship starting XI.

This means that Panzo has played just 118 minutes of football for Cardiff this season, leaving parent club Nottingham Forest with a big decision to make in January.

Where could Jonathan Panzo go in January?

Panzo wasn't short of admirers in the summer, with the likes of Swansea City, West Brom, Rangers, Birmingham City, Coventry City and Anderlecht interested in him, according to OneFootball and Football Insider.

Forest will certainly be regretting their decision to send Panzo to Cardiff given his meagre playing time this season.

Given his age and lack of playing time at Forest - he's made just one appearance for the club since joining in January 2022 - the club may be tempted to let Panzo leave on a permanent basis if they re-called him in January.

At 23, he's no longer a youngster and being farmed out on loan to clubs where he struggles for game time will do Panzo's career no good. He's already featured for a number of clubs, coming through Chelsea's academy before playing for the likes of Monaco, Cercle Brugge, Dijon, Nottingham Forest, Coventry City and Cardiff City.

At this stage in his career, Panzo needs to settle down and find a permanent home where he'll have sufficient game time. His current predicament at Cardiff is continuing to stall his career, and benefits neither Forest or Cardiff.