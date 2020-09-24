Nottingham Forest & Burnley transfer saga hits major stumbling block

Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall will not be joining Burnley anytime soon this summer, with the centre-back out for five to six weeks with a foot injury.

Reliable journalist Alan Nixon has confirmed that news over on Twitter, seemingly bringing an end to Burnley’s chance of linking up with the defender this summer.

Forest. Burnley. Worrall won’t be going anywhere in a hurry. Foot injury. 5-6 week lay off. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) September 24, 2020

Reports have been circulating for large parts of the summer transfer window about Burnley being keen on bolstering their defensive ranks with the signing of Worrall, who was so impressive for Forest last year as they chased play-off football.

Quiz: Have Nottingham Forest ever loaned out any of these 9 players?

1 of 9 Have Forest ever loaned out Joe Worrall? Yes No

However, Nixon is reporting that Worrall has picked up a serious injury that will rule him out of action for six weeks. A time frame that runs us past the October deadline for transfers.

That’s thrown a spanner in the works with regard to any move, with Nixon claiming Worrall ‘won’t be going anywhere in a hurry’.

The 23-year-old has started both of Forest’s Championship fixtures so far this season, which have ended in 2-0 defeat.

Sabri Lamouchi will now going without the defender for a period of time, ending a magnificent run in the Forest first-team for Worrall. He was ever-present in the heart of defence last season, helping the Reds finish seventh in the league.

The Verdict

What a blow this is for Worrall.

Firstly, it looks like blocking any pathway he might have had to the Premier League in terms of a move to Burnley, but it also puts him out of a key run of fixtures for Forest.

Whether he would have eventually moved to Turf Moor is anyone’s guess, but this is disappointing news for everyone concerned.

Thoughts? Let us know!