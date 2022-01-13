Nottingham Forest, Burnley and Coventry in transfer hunt for Birmingham City man

Birmingham City defender Kristian Pedersen is a wanted man this month, with three clubs interested in his signature according to Football Insider.

The Blues’ Championship rivals Nottingham Forest and Coventry City are both in the running for the Dane and so are Premier League strugglers Burnley.

A summer of 2018 signing from German outfit Union Berlin, Pedersen is almost at the end of his four-year contract, which will expire in the summer if he does not agree fresh terms.

And the aforementioned trio of teams are looking to pounce for the 27-year-old, who in 2019 had transfer interest from Watford – who were then in the top flight.

The Hornets were said to have offered £8 million for Pedersen at the time – an offer which was rejected but the Blues stand to get nowhere near that amount if they cash in this month.

Pedersen has played 18 times in the Championship this season for Lee Bowyer’s side, often alternating between playing as a left-sided centre-back in a back three or as a left-wing-back.

The Verdict

The Pedersen of a couple of years ago would probably have a string of Bundesliga and Premier League clubs after him now.

But his performances have somewhat dipped recently and that is probably why Championship sides are now trying their luck for the Danish defender.

Maybe Pedersen just needs a fresh start though elsewhere to re-find himself – Birmingham have always been at the wrong end of the table since he signed and maybe in a promotion-chasing team like Forest he could flourish.

His versatility as well makes him an attractive prospect for other clubs and he would surely be a big miss for Birmingham should the club cash in this month before he can depart on a free.