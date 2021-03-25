Nottingham Forest? Bristol City? The potential paths for Jerry Yates as transfer news emerges

The form of Jerry Yates for Blackpool this season seemingly hasn’t gone unnoticed, with a host of high-profile sides being linked with the forward’s signature.

Yates scored 13 goals on loan at Swindon Town last season, helping the Robins win automatic promotion from League Two as the campaign was curtailed.

But despite his impressive goalscoring form for Swindon, Rotherham United opted to move on the 24-year-old in the summer, with League One side Blackpool swooping for his signature.

It has proved to be an inspired addition thus far, with Yates scoring 16 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions this season.

14 of those goals have been scored in 33 League One matches, and it was his brace against Peterborough United on Tuesday night which saw the Tangerines climb into the play-off places.

According to Football Insider, Nottingham Forest, Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City are keeping an eye on Yates’ progress, as they debate whether to make a move for the £2m-rated forward this summer.

Each of those sides will be keen to bolster their attacking options this summer, especially Blackburn, with leading goalscorer Adam Armstrong attracting interest from Newcastle United and West Ham.

If Armstrong were to depart, then that would leave scope for a new striker to come in, perhaps opening the door for a move for Yates.

Chris Hughton is also likely to be on the lookout for a new striker. Forest have struggled for goals in the Championship this season and Lewis Grabban, Lyle Taylor and Glenn Murray are all aged 30 and over – the latter is set to be out of contract at the end of the campaign.

Yates would represent a younger, quicker attacking option, then, and given his inexperience at this level, it would offer an element of excitement.

Nigel Pearson will be keen to strengthen his squad this summer, though, as he continues to get his feet under the table at Ashton Gate.

Famara Diedhiou’s future is still up in the air, so the Robins may well look to plan without their leading goalscorer.

What can be said is that all three of these sides will be chasing the same goal next season. Promotion from the Championship. A prolific forward could help their cause significantly, and Yates could be that man.