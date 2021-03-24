Nottingham Forest, Bristol City, Blackburn eyeing up 16-goal EFL ace

Nottingham Forest, Bristol City and Blackburn Rovers are interested in signing Blackpool forward Jerry Yates this summer, according to Football Insider.

Yates joined Blackpool from Rotherham United last summer, after scoring 13 goals on loan at Swindon Town as they won promotion from League Two in 2019/20.

The 24-year-old has gone from strength to strength since joining the Tangerines, scoring 16 goals across 40 appearances in all competitions this season.

14 of those have come in League One, with the striker netting a brace against Peterborough United last night to move Blackpool up into the play-off places.

But according to Football Insider, Yates is already attracting glances from the Championship ahead of the summer.

Nottingham Forest, Bristol City and Blackburn Rovers are all said to be interested in signing the 24-year-old.

Yates, who has another two years left on his deal at Bloomfield Road, is said to be valued at a price of around £2million.

The Verdict

Yates is a really impressive striker who has done well in the last couple of years.

I can see Nottingham Forest fans being really excited about this. They need a younger striker to compliment the likes of Lewis Grabban and Glenn Murray, and Yates is a player with big potential.

If Adam Armstrong ends up leaving Blackburn, then Yates could be a good addition for Tony Mowbray’s side as well.

He’s likely to have many sides after him this summer, especially with how often he is finding the net for Blackpool.