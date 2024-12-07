Key Takeaways Ivan Toney and Britt Assombalonga went on to be sold for big profits, after leaving Peterborough.

Both Nottingham Forest and Brentford benefited from Peterborough's player development.

Peterborough's success in nurturing talent has seen them become reputable in the EFL.

Peterborough United has proven to be a breeding ground for emerging talent in the EFL in recent years.

The Posh have seen many talented players develop themselves at London Road, before catching the eye of clubs higher up. Most recently, Ronnie Edwards and Harrison Burrows have made moves higher up the football pyramid, thanks to their contributions in Cambridgeshire.

In addition to this, both Nottingham Forest and Brentford will look fondly upon the club, as two players, Britt Assombalonga and Ivan Toney, forged their career with Peterborough, before going on to turn both clubs a combined £55m in transfer fees.

Assombalonga planted the seeds of Peterborough's reputation

In 2013, Assombalonga enjoyed a successful loan spell with Southend United. The Watford striker netted 15 goals in 43 appearances, putting him on the radar of many clubs. With a future at Vicarage Road unlikely, despite his form on loan, Peterborough broke their transfer record to bring the Congolese striker to London Road.

He'd only spend one season in Cambridgeshire, but the attacker certainly made his short stint a very memorable one. Assombalonga was lethal in front of goal for the Posh, netting 23 times in League One. He helped Posh lift the EFL Trophy too, with a 3-1 victory over Chesterfield at Wembley Stadium.

After this return, it was clear there would be serious interest in the 21-year-old. After Peterborough failed to gain promotion to the Championship, Assombalonga had to depart to test himself at a higher level. Nottingham Forest came calling for the striker, eventually signing him for £5m, which could rise to £8m with add-ons.

The striker spent three seasons at the City Ground, where he netted 30 league goals in 65 league appearances. This record eventually saw newly-promoted Middlesbrough sign the forward, for a reported fee of £15m. Forest had made a huge profit from the sale of their striker, which would've softened the blow of losing him.

The Reds had Peterborough to thank for this, as his form in PE1 put him on the radar. Had Assombalonga not had his magical season in 2013-14, it would be highly unlikely that Forest would've ever taken an interest in him. The Congolese forward was the first example of many Peterborough players who'd go on to big things after excelling at the club.

Peterborough record sales Name Season Fee (£) Buying club Current club Ivan Toney 20-21 10m Brentford Al-Ahli Britt Assombalonga 14-15 8m Nottingham Forest Amedspor Dwight Gayle 13-14 4.5m Crystal Palace Hibernian Ephron Mason-Clark 23-24 4.25m Coventry City Coventry City Ryan Bennett 11-12 >2.5m Norwich City Retired

Peterborough's model of signing players who'd caught the eye in the lower leagues and turning them into stars continued. In 2018, the Posh signed Ivan Toney, as Newcastle United deemed the striker surplus to requirements. The striker was picked up by the Magpies in 2015, after catching the eye for Northampton Town.

Sadly, some unsuccessful loan spells hindered Toney's chances of becoming a first-teamer with the Toon Army. This allowed Posh to swoop for his services, for a reported £650,000. The forward enjoyed two excellent seasons with the club, netting 40 league goals in 76 appearances. Similarly to Assombalonga, this form put him on the radar of many Championship clubs. Once again, Posh's failure to gain promotion hindered their chances of keeping Toney.

Brentford had just sold star striker Ollie Watkins to Aston Villa and needed a suitable replacement who could bring them the goals that they'd miss without Watkins. This saw the Bees pounce at the chance to bring Toney to the capital, signing him for a reported £5m, which could rise to £10m. Peterborough did lose their key player again, but managed to turn another incredible profit, which was a real testament to their excellent business model.

Of course, Toney went on to smash it for Brentford, as they gained promotion to the Premier League. 31 goals in 45 Championship matches saw the former Posh player collect the golden boot in his first season in red and white. Toney developed himself into one of the best strikers in English football, as well as helping the Bees become an established Premier League team before his departure in 2024.

After years of speculation about his next destination, with England's elite clubs reportedly keen on landing his services, the England international moved to Saudi Arabia in 2024, for a reported fee of £40m. It would be fair to say that the fee Brentford paid Peterborough for Toney back in 2020 was certainly worth it, as it not only brought them £40m in return, but helped the club become an established top-flight outfit.

Nottingham Forest and Brentford will look fondly upon Peterborough

Currently, Forest and Brentford both find themselves established Premier League clubs, with the former being the shock of the season so far, following an incredible start to the campaign. However, both will be grateful to Peterborough for providing a stepping-stone for Assombalonga and Toney to develop.

Had neither of these deals happened, it could be a very different story for both clubs in the present day. The cash windfall from both sales helped contribute towards the position they find themselves in now. Also, the fees the Posh received allowed them to continue their excellent transfer model, reinvesting in the next crop of upcoming youngsters.

Thanks to the success of both Assombalonga and Toney at London Road, Peterborough has become a reputable breeding ground for young players in the EFL. This can also be seen presently, as winger Kwame Poku, who was signed from Colchester United, is excelling for the Posh this season. The Ghanian looks like he could potentially be the next Posh player to get his move to a higher level.

All in all, both Forest and Brentford will look at Peterborough very fondly above most other clubs. The signing and sale of Assombalonga and Toney paved the road to the eventual Premier League dream for both clubs, earning them a combined £55m. It bodes well for the Cambridgeshire club, too, as they still have plenty of exciting young talent, who could go on to big things. As a selling club, they have credit in the bank and a portfolio many EFL clubs will be envious of.