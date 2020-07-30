Nottingham Forest braced for transfer interest in key player

Nottingham Forest are bracing themselves for transfer interest in striker Lewis Grabban this summer, according to reports from The Athletic.

Grabban endured yet another excellent campaign in front of goal in 2019/20, scoring 20 goals in 45 games and becoming the first player to reach that figure since 2002/03.

The 32-year-old scored 17 goals in his first season at the City Ground, too, meaning that it is now 37 goals in 86 games for the striker since his £6m arrival from AFC Bournemouth last season.

Grabban was believed to be a player in demand back in January, with The Athletic revealing that there was strong interest from Qatar in the experienced forward.

The Athletic also claim that Forest are bracing themselves for fresh interest in Grabban this summer, whether that be from Qatar or elsewhere.

Grabban does have another two years left on his contract at the City Ground, though, so the Reds do not have any reason to sell their star-striker this summer.

Forest will be hoping to go one step further in the Championship next season, with the Reds missing out on a top-six finish in heartbreaking style on the final day of the season.

The Verdict

Forest fans will be praying that Grabban isn’t tempted by a lucrative offer abroad this summer.

He’s 32-years-old and has endured plenty of success in English football, but if a side from Qatar comes calling and offers Grabban one last pay day, you fear that he could leave.

He’s a natural goalscorer who has been incredible for Forest since joining from Bournemouth, and to lose him would be a major blow.