Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper speaks out on player’s future

Djed Spence looks to be a wanted man this month, with no end of speculation as to where the player might end up both this month and at the end of the season.

He’s currently on loan at Nottingham Forest, where has lit up the Championship and been one of the most exciting players at the City Ground.

It’s remains to be seen whether his future lies under Steve Cooper in the long-term, with the player only there on loan and likely to switch to the Premier League soon – and the manager has now spoken to Nottinghamshire Live about the interest in his services.

For now, it looks like he will end up staying at Forest whether a top flight team buys him now or not. That is good news for Steve Cooper, as he has emerged as one of their most important players this campaign.

The big 2022 Nottingham Forest quiz: One question about every first-team player – Can you score full marks?

1 of 29 What year did Lewis Grabban join the club? 2012 2014 2016 2018

Now, with the rumours rife, the club’s boss has spoken out about Spence and whether a team could swoop for him this month to try and seal a permanent switch once his deal with Forest runs out.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, Cooper said: “I’m not sure how much of it [the interest] is true. And if it is, it’s not going to be information which comes to us because we’re not his parent club.

“He’s with us now until the end of the season, so I’m only focused on his training, if he plays at the weekend what his performance should look like and just trying to work with a good, young player.”

Forest then are intent on making the most out of the time they have with Spence – and if he keeps up the form he has been in, there is every chance he could be highly influential for them for the rest of the season.

The Verdict

Djed Spence will most definitely end up in the Premier League at some point, with all this interest bound to lead to a big move.

However, for now, he will remain at Nottingham Forest. Even if a team does make a bid for him this month and secure the player on a permanent basis, he will still see out the season at the City Ground, so his focus should remain on Forest.

Steve Cooper has echoed those sentiments and the manager is right. There is nothing that Forest can do about any of this interest and where his future lies but what they can do is make the most of the player while they have him. If he continues to put in some impressive showings, they will surely benefit from having him in the squad for now.

Even if it is only a temporary arrangement for them, they should utilise him while they can – as it could end up helping them land a spot in the play-offs.