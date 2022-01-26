Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper reveals strong stance on future of Brentford, Leeds and Newcastle target

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has claimed he is “sure” that Brennan Johnson will remain at the City Ground beyond the end of the window despite interest from Brentford, Leeds United, and Newcastle United.

The 20-year-old showcased his bright talent in the 3-0 win over Barnsley yesterday – setting up Ryan Yates’ goal before adding the third himself with a classy finish.

According to The Athletic, Brentford, Leeds, and Newcastle are all interested in the £20 million-rated attacker but the Bees are the only club yet to make a concrete offer.

The west London club are said to be confident of signing him before the window closes after making an improved bid ahead of the Tykes game yesterday, which includes a 15% sell-on clause.

However, as far as Cooper is concerned it seems Johnson’s future is beyond doubt.

Speaking to The Athletic after the win against Barnsley, he said: “I am more than hopeful that he will be here (after the window). I am sure of it. That is more than good, it is very good.

“We do not want to be taking his performances for granted… he did look a threat, didn’t he? Even just getting the two left-sided defenders booked in the first 12 minutes. I was thinking, ‘Keep getting at them, Brennan.

“His assist was brilliant for Yates’ goal, his finish for his own goal was brilliant. He is a talented boy. We love him.”

A product of the Forest academy, the Wales international turned heads with his impressive performances while on loan at Lincoln City last season and has carried that form into the 2021/22 Championship campaign.

Johnson has scored seven times and added five assists for the Reds this term – helping them rise out of the bottom three and move to within a point of the play-offs since Cooper’s arrival.

The Verdict

This is a strong claim from the Forest boss, who it appears remains certain that Johnson will be part of his squad by the time the transfer window closes in less than a week’s time.

That appears at odds with the confidence of Brentford, who have continued their pursuit of the 20-year-old throughout the month.

Whether either Leeds or Newcastle will enter the race for the young attacker before the January window closes remains to be seen but it appears the transfer tug-of-war between the Reds and the Bees is set to go on until the 31st.

The City Ground faithful will no doubt want to see their club keep hold of one of the brightest talents they’ve seen for some time but a £20 million-plus fee could be massive for their promotion hopes moving forward.

It’s going to be an interesting finish to the window, that’s for sure.