Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper makes January transfer window claim

Nottingham Forest have begun to thrive again under the leadership of Steve Cooper and with the club determined to push on up the league and land a promotion place come the end of the year, the boss has admitted to Nottinghamshire Live that he already has looked ahead to the winter transfer window.

The club have a number of players who they may consider shipping out when January comes around and there may also be a number of areas that Cooper considers as ‘areas of improvement’ in the side.

Despite being in November and with Forest already performing well in the Championship, the boss has claimed that he is indeed looking to the winter transfer window and seeing where he can build on his current squad. However, he has also been quick to claim that he is ‘committed to the players who are currently here.’

Quiz: 28 questions about some of Nottingham Forest’s most expensive signings – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 28 How much did Joao Carvalho cost Forest? €5 million €10 million €15 million €20 million

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live, he said: “We have started looking at January.

“We are well underway. We are looking at succession planning; at all the ‘What ifs?’, good and bad. It will be the normal process of growing the team and seeing where we need to improve.

“I am very clear about what it will take to improve. But until people come and go, I am very committed to the players who are here every day and trying to get the best out of them.”

It seems then as though Cooper has already put some plans in place for some potential targets perhaps – and also some potential outgoings.

Right now though, the Forest boss will be determined to just keep his side’s rich vein of form going. The club are thriving and have lost only once in their last five league games and with so many players playing at the peak of their abilities under the former Swansea boss, there is bound to be some interest in their services come the winter window – but Cooper will be eager to ensure he keeps the core of his side together.

The Verdict

Steve Cooper has certainly had a positive impact at Forest. His planning for January is a smart and sensible move and can allow him to have a strategy in place as soon as the window opens its doors.

Forest though for now will be focused on continuing to pick up positive results. If they can head into January in a solid league position, then it may also be easier to tempt players to leave their current clubs and join the ‘Steve Cooper revolution’ at the City Ground.