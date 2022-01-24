Nottingham Forest attempt transfer swoop for Derby County individual

Nottingham Forest have tried and failed in an attempt to pluck Festy Ebosele from their bitter rivals Derby County this month, according to a report from the Mail on Sunday – via NottinghamLive.

The Reds tried their luck for the Republic of Ireland youth international and tested the waters with a £500,000 offer, but it was Ebosele himself who reportedly turned down the move and not the club’s administrators.

It’s not the first Rams player in recent times that Forest have tried to snag, with the Tricky Trees having made offers in the summer for Lee Buchanan which were eventually turned down.

Ebosele signed for County from Bray Wanderers in 2018 and was one of many youngsters who made his senior debut last January in the FA Cup defeat to non-league Chorley.

The versatile right-sided player has since made 21 league appearances under Wayne Rooney’s management – 18 of them coming this season – with the 19-year-old scoring once and assisting once in the Championship.

With the teenager’s contract expiring this summer, it remains to be seen if Forest will try to tempt Ebosele into a switch down the A52 once again with Premier League and Serie A sides also said to be interested in a potential swoop.

The Verdict

Forest are being very opportunistic here but Ebosele has probably endeared himself to Derby fans by apparently turning down the move.

Steve Cooper and his transfer team perhaps see Ebosele as a potential Djed Spence replacement in the long-term and that’s quite a compliment considering how well the Middlesbrough loanee has played.

Ebosele is an exciting talent as he’s shown for Derby this season and is comfortable at right-back, wing-back or further forward in a front three so it’s no wonder why interest is growing.

But it appears that Forest will be out of luck with this one and if Ebosele departs Pride Park, it won’t be to head to the City Ground.