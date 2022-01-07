Nottingham Forest at risk of losing player as Everton circle

Nottingham Forest are at risk of losing Manchester United loanee James Garner this month with Everton reportedly eyeing a move for him after his impressive form in the first half of the 2021/22 campaign.

The 20-year-old signed on a season-long loan deal in August having become a fan favourite at the City Ground while on loan with the Reds in the second half of 2020/21.

Garner was recalled from his loan at Watford last January and sent to Forest and a recent report has indicated the East Midlands club could lose him under similar circumstances this month.

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, Rafa Benitez is a fan of the midfielder and Everton are weighing up a move to sign him for the second half of the season.

That would be a blow for Forest as Garner has been a mainstay in the side in recent months – playing every minute of their last seven Championship games.

The Verdict

This is a worrying update for Steve Cooper and the Reds, there’s no doubt about that.

The Reds have made a strong start to the winter window, signing defender Steve Cook from Bournemouth and forward Keinan Davis on loan from Aston Villa, but losing Garner will not have been part of their plans.

In the early stages of the current season, the Man United loanee struggled to reach the levels he showed last term but has found his groove under Cooper in recent months.

The Red Devils showed last January that they’re open to recalling players and sending them out on loan elsewhere, having done it with Garner last term, and the prospect of the 20-year-old getting Premier League experience must be appealing to them.

If the Toffees are serious, then Forest look at risk of losing him.

