Nottingham Forest announce the signing of player from Championship club

Nottingham Forest have announced the signing of Ryan Hammond from Millwall.

The 18-year-old has signed a one year deal with the club with the option for another year’s extension after he signed a scholarship with Millwall back in 2020.

At his young age, the goalkeeper is yet to make his debut in senior football and whilst he knows that’s a long way off, he is hoping that his move to the City Ground will provide him with some regular game time as he told the club’s Official Media: “It’s an absolute pleasure to have signed for Nottingham Forest.

“The history of the club is massive and I’m looking forward to settling in, getting to work and keeping clean sheets.

“I want to settle into the Under 23s, make myself one of the first names on the team sheet and look to push towards the first team.”

The young goalkeeper has shown his promise so far at youth level and with Forests’ new status as a Premier League club, he will be hoping he can develop his game further here as he sets his sights on playing regular football.

The Verdict:

The fact that Forest now have the status of being a Premier League club will probably have been a factor in the 18-year-old’s decision to leave Millwall.

Clearly Millwall saw talent in the player to get him on a scholarship when they did but whilst they will be keen to keep youth talent in their ranks at the Den, the club also have their minds on promotion to the top flight next season which is something that will definitely be taking priority.

If they can then gain their status as a Premier League club then it could work in their favour of holding onto promising young players in years to come.

It’s yet to be seen whether he will go on to be at talent at a top level but if he’s got the opportunity to play regular football at youth level with Forest then it can only help his prospects.