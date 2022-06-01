Nottingham Forest and Wolves eyeing deal for 23-year-old Blackburn man

Blackburn have had to deal with mounting interest in Ben Brereton-Diaz over the course of the campaign and that is only continuing to mount up, with TEAMtalk reporting that Nottingham Forest and Wolves are now both also keen to sign him.

The striker has really come into his own this campaign and has arguably been one of the best forwards in the entire Championship during the season. It’s his goals that helped fire Rovers towards promotion and they were ultimately unlucky to miss out on the top six.

The Chile international is a prolific striker though and having him in their side will always make the club contenders. Last season, he bagged a total of 22 goals in 34 starts and was excellent throughout the campaign. If he can emulate those performances again next term, then they could be up near the top of the league again.

However, the player might not get that opportunity. With plenty now having taken notice of the 23-year-old after his goalscoring exploits, he could get the chance to try his luck in the Premier League next season.

Two of the latest teams to register an interest now are believed to be Wolves and newly-promoted Nottingham Forest. Steve Cooper’s side will not want to drop straight back down to the Championship at the first time of asking and a signing like Brereton-Diaz could really boost their strikeforce and be a real statement of intent. Wolves too need extra options in their forward line and they could do a lot worse than the 23-year-old.

Blackburn won’t want to part ways with the forward – but with so much interest in him, they might not have any choice over this summer window.

The Verdict

Ben Brereton-Diaz has earned the right to have a go in the Premier League after his exploits in the Championship this campaign and it looks like he might have his choice of teams over the transfer window.

With Forest now keen, that could be a really intriguing option for the Chile international. He would be guaranteed regular football as they are a newly-promoted side and Steve Cooper is threatening to build something really special with the side now they are back in the Premier League.

Wolves too are an appealing prospect, with the side battling up near the European spots and potentially giving the 23-year-old the chance to get some European football under his belt. Either way, both of these newly interested parties are going to be tempting propositions for the player.

Both though will have to stump up plenty of cash for the Rovers man if they want to convince the club to do business. There is every chance though that the forward could end up in the top flight next season.