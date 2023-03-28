Burnley target Mike Tresor is attracting Premier League interest with Brentford, Brighton, Leicester City, Nottingham Forest, and Wolves all watching the Genk winger in recent months, according to 90min.

Much of the business done by the Clarets since Vincent Kompany took charge has been focussed on the Belgian top flight but they were unable to prize Tresor away from his club in January.

That's according to 90min, who report that Burnley made an unsuccessful approach in the winter window and remain keen on the 23-year-old.

Tresor is enjoying a phenomenal season - with his 18 league assists only bettered by one player (Rayan Philippe for Swift Hesperange in Luxembourg) in the whole of Europe in 2022/23 - and there is interest from the English top flight.

The report claims that Brentford, Brighton, Leicester, Forest, and Wolves have all watched the winger in recent months while German and Spanish clubs are also keen.

The Belgian has scored seven times this term as well as he's helped Genk go three points clear at the top of the Jupiler Pro League table.

The Verdict

Given the outstanding numbers that Tresor is producing this season, it's no surprise that there is growing Premier League interest in the winger.

It makes it more frustrating for the Clarets that they failed to land him in January, however, as it seems they may now have a battle on their hands to do so in the summer.

Tresor is not likely to come cheap either - on the back of this sort of season and with a contract that runs until the summer of 2025.

He could be a player to watch ahead of the summer transfer window.