Nottingham Forest and West Brom in transfer tussle for Rangers ace

Nottingham Forest and West Bromwich Albion are both said to be interested in signing Glasgow Rangers centre back Connor Goldson, as per a recent report by the Scottish Sun.

The 29-year-old defender is set to be out of contract with the Gers come the end of the current season and is said to be a target for the Sky Bet Championship duo as they look to secure him on a pre-contract agreement.

It is believed that at least one other club is in the race for the central defender, however Forest and the Baggies are said to be in the driving seat at present as they seek to bring Goldson back to English football.

Rangers are said to be relaxed over the situation and see Hearts’ John Souttar as the ideal replacement for the defender moving forwards, having recently made a bid for the Scottish centre back.

Goldson has played just south of 200 games for the Glasgow outfit and played a key role in helping his side to lift the Scottish Premiership title last season.

The Verdict

This would be a superb signing for Forest, who would be adding yet another solid defender to their ranks moving forwards.

Goldson has thrived since moving to Scotland and is now looking for a new challenge after achieving all there is to achieve with Rangers north of the border.

He would certainly be a regualr starter if he moved to the City Ground and would certainly fit in well to the style of play that the Reds have taken on under the guidance of Steve Cooper.

A pre-contract agreement could now be in the offing with next season in mind, as for now Forest are pretty well stocked at the heart of defence following the recent addition of Steve Cook from AFC Bournemouth.