Nottingham Forest and Watford provided with potential boost in race for 29-year-old

Swansea City boss Russell Martin has revealed his side and potential addition Cyrus Christie have hit a stumbling block in transfer talks because of his wage demands, making this honest admission to BBC Sport Wales.

The 29-year-old is set to leave Fulham on the expiration of his contract at Craven Cottage this summer and this has left him free to negotiate deals with other clubs ahead of a summer move, with the Swans already taking action to try and get him tied down to a permanent agreement.

They were the side that gave Christie an opportunity to shine when they brought him in on a temporary deal back in January – and the Irishman certainly repaid that faith with three goals and five assists in 22 appearances.

Becoming one of the first names on the teamsheet at the Swansea.com Stadium, he did well to adapt from being left out in the cold in the English capital by Marco Silva to playing every week under Martin.

Swansea may be the victims of their own success with his impressive performances though, with Nottingham Forest and relegated side Watford also believed to be in the race for his signature, though it’s unclear whether the former’s potential promotion later this month would change their stance on this possible deal.

The Swans may not win this race though, with Martin hinting that they may need to move on to alternatives if an agreement fails to be reached with Christie.

He said: “We are probably a little bit apart in terms of where he has been financially and where we are at.

“I think the conversation will keep going on and it might change again. But we have to have other options apart from Cyrus as well.”

The Verdict:

Swansea should be keeping their options open because they need to get value for money on additions, not just in terms of transfer fees but also with wages as well.

If they can manage to attract someone like Forest Green Rovers’ Kane Wilson to South Wales on a lower wage, then that may be an avenue worth pursuing because he looks like a real star and at 22, he will only get better.

However, if they can get a deal for Christie over the line, they should look to get it wrapped up because he’s already accustomed to Martin’s methods and style of play, meaning he won’t need to take as much time to adapt to life at the Swansea.com Stadium.

At 29, he also has plenty of second-tier experience under his belt and is a good option both defensively and going forward, so missing out on him now would be a real blow and this is why they need to go the extra mile to make sure he joins.

Because he would join on a free transfer as well, they can probably afford to spend slightly more on wages. Cashing in on prized assets in recent years, going that extra mile is the least the second-tier side’s board can do.