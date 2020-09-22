Nottingham Forest and Swansea locked in transfer tussle with offers on the table

Nottingham Forest and Swansea City are battling it out for the signing of Almeria defender Mathieu Peybernes with both clubs tabling an offer for the 29-year-old, according to a report from Spanish outlet Marca.

The two sides have experienced differing fortunes in the first few weeks of the season, with the Swans unbeaten and Forest losing both of their Championship games so far.

With around three weeks left until the transfer window slams shut, it appears both are keen to add some more quality to their ranks.

A report from Marca has claimed that both Forest and the Swans have put offers “firmly on the table” for the Almeria defender.

However, it appears both could be set to miss out on the 29-year-old as it is believed Getafe have turned their attention to Peybernes, who wants to join the La Liga club.

The Frenchman joined Almeria last summer but has struggled to break into their side and spent last season out on loan.

He made 30 appearances for La Liga2 side Lugo last term and it understood that he is eyeing up a move to Getafe and La Liga during the window, and has been waiting for that move to fall into place for weeks.

The Verdict

It appears Forest and the Swans are battling it out for the 29-year-old’s signature but that neither side may end up getting a deal done.

His heart seems to lie at Getafe but with offers on the table, the two Championship clubs will likely feel they’ve got a chance as long as the defender remains at Almeria.

Adding some more cover at centre-back makes a lot of sense for both Forest and Swansea, so it could be a smart move if either can it over the line.