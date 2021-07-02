Nottingham Forest and Swansea City to rival Celtic in transfer chase for £4 million-rated player

Nottingham Forest and Swansea City are set to rival Celtic for the signing of the highly-sought after Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet, according to the Daily Mail.

Also joining the chase for the 24-year-old are Brentford and Russian side FC Krasnodar, with Hibs prepared to hold talks with the clubs interested.

Netting 12 goals and providing a further four assists, Nisbet played a vital role in Hibernian’s third-placed finish. As a result of his impressive season, Nisbet was called up for Scotland’s Euro 2020 campaign and showed glimpses of promise when called upon from the bench.

Hibs already rejected an offer from the Championship for the highly-rated forward in January, with Birmingham City’s £3.2 million bid deemed not enough.

Jack Ross’ side are reportedly holding out for a figure in excess of £4 million, as Dunfermline have a hefty sell-on clause in place.

The Verdict

Nisbet’s rise to the international stage is an underdog story that the football world tend to enjoy hearing. After his release from Partick Thistle as a 21-year-old, he has worked relentlessly to push himself through the divisions to representing his nation at a major tournament.

His ability to find the back of the net, coupled with his desire to run in behind and pressurise the back-line is something that is needed in the Championship. The second-tier saw a comparatively low amount of goals scored during the 2020/21 campaign with a number of clubs now hopeful of addressing this issue.

Forest particularly struggled in front of goal last year. Chris Hughton’s side netted a mere 37 goals last time out with Derby County the only side to score fewer.

Despite their fourth-placed finish, Swansea also struggled for goals and only Middlesbrough in the top ten scored fewer. The Swans are also likely to be without Andre Ayew next season – a massive blow considering his goal-scoring capabilities.

The signing of Nisbet would be good business for both, but they will both have to put forward convincing offers for the in-demand forward.