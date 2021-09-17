Nottingham Forest and Swansea City locked in key negotiations as manager search intensifies

Nottingham Forest are in negotiations with Championship rivals Swansea City regarding a compensation package for Steve Cooper to become their new manager, according to The Athletic’s Paul Taylor.

And if a fee can be reached for the Welshman’s services then he is expected to agree to become Chris Hughton’s successor.

Cooper departed the Swans in July by mutual consent as he became unsettled with the direction that the club was heading in, per The Guardian.

Despite the agreement between both parties that a change was needed, Swansea are still paying Cooper the rest of his contract until the summer of 2022 on a monthly basis, so a fee would need to be agreed by Forest with the Swans to release him from that.

Wales Online believe that figure is in the region of £1 million and £1.5 million, but it appears that the matter is still being discussed, but Forest reporter Taylor is confident that a deal will be struck to bring him to the City Ground.

“Cooper is the man that Forest want,” Taylor wrote on his Athletic live blog.

“There have been negotiations with Swansea over the compensation that would be required to secure his services, which we are told have gone well.”

“There has been a shortlist of targets, but he was always the one at the top of the list.

“Unless something goes very awry with the final negotiations (and there is no suggestion of that) Cooper will be the next manager – sorry, head coach – of Nottingham Forest.”

The Verdict

Things look to be moving at a quick pace and it seems as though Steven Reid’s caretaker management will only last for one match.

Forest fans will want a quick resolution and getting in a manager who has gotten Swansea into the play-offs in the last two seasons is pretty impressive.

Cooper was only being linked to Premier League roles over the summer, so it’s quite a surprise to see that he would seemingly take on the challenge of getting Forest off the bottom of the Championship.

But it’s clear to see that he fits the blueprint that the Reds are looking for and he needs to hit the ground running when he’s appointed as they seem to be in dire straits right now.