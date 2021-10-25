Nottingham Forest and Peterborough United join Middlesbrough and Bournemouth in hunt for in-demand player

Nottingham Forest and Peterborough United are thought to be leading the race to sign talented in-demand Hornchurch talent Jili Buyabu, according to the Non-League Paper.

Football League World recently revealed that Buyabu has been attracting the attention of both Middlesbrough and Bournemouth following his impressive start to the campaign with Hornchurch. It is believed that both clubs are now tracking the 19-year-old.

Buyabu was handed a trial with Chelsea during the summer and he featured for the European champions during a friendly for their under-23s against Woking. However, in the end, the Blues decided against making a move for him.

According to the latest report from the Non-League Paper, Chelsea and Manchester City are both watching Buyabu via scouts as they keep tabs on the 19-year-old ahead of a potential future move for him.

The report adds though that both Nottingham Forest and Peterborough are now leading the race for Buyabu with them regularly making checks on him throughout the campaign so far.

The verdict

Considering the amount of interest in Buyabu it could very well be an excellent signing for either Nottingham Forest or Peterborough to make to their squads in the near future.

Forest have a very strong record developing players through their academy and into their first-team in recent times.

They now have a manager in Steve Cooper who is well known for his development of talented prospects. Therefore, the Reds would have to be seen as a very attractive destination for the 19-year-old.

Peterborough though also have an enviable record developing talented young prospects from non-league football and then selling them on for large profits down the years. So, there is no reason why Buyabu should seriously consider a move to Darren Ferguson’s side.

This could be a difficult transfer to pull off for either side considering that Chelsea, Manchester City, Middlesbrough and Bournemouth are all interested as well.

However, it could be a real coup for Forest or Peterborough if they can win the race for his signature.