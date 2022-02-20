Nottingham Forest and Hull City weighing up potential transfer swoop for 22-year-old

Nottingham Forest are keeping tabs on Burton Albion right-back Tom Hamer ahead of a potential swoop in the summer transfer window, according to a report from The Sun journalist Alan Nixon.

It is understood that Hull City are also looking into the possibility of making another move for the 22-year-old after failing to secure his services last month.

Hamer has featured regularly for Burton in the third-tier this season.

Utilised in a number of different positions by Brewers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, the defender has made 32 appearances in League One.

Hamer’s contract with Burton is set to expire following the culmination of the 2021/22 campaign and he has yet to agree fresh terms with the third-tier outfit.

Forest are currently able to call upon the services of Djed Spence and Richie Laryea who are both able to feature at right-back.

However, with Spence’s loan stint at the City Ground set to reach a conclusion in May, the Reds could be in the market for a new defender and thus Hamer may fit the bill.

Hull meanwhile will be aiming to freshen up their squad ahead of the 2022/23 campaign following a change in ownership and management at the MKM Stadium.

The Verdict

This could turn out to be a clever bit of business by Forest if they decide to bolster their squad in the summer by swooping for Hamer.

Currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.95 in League One, Hamer has made 1.6 tackles and 1.3 interceptions per game whilst he has also won 4.3 aerial duels per fixture.

By replicating or even exceeding these figures at the City Ground, Hamer could become a hit with the club’s supporters if he makes the switch to Forest.

Whilst it may take him some time to adapt to a higher division, there is no reason why the defender cannot go on to thrive under the guidance of Steve Cooper who has helped to nurture the development of Spence, James Garner and Brennan Johnson in recent months.