Nottingham Forest and Fulham leading the chase for 24-year-old

Nottingham Forest and Fulham are said to be leading the chase for Oxford United defender Rob Dickie, according to Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (14/07, 10:24).

The Championship play-off hopefuls are said to be among a host of Championship clubs interested in signing Dickie, who has endured a fantastic campaign with Oxford in Sky Bet League One.

Dickie, who has made 113 appearances since joining Oxford from Reading in 2018, played an influential role in helping Karl Robinson’s side reach the play-off final this term.

Oxford were defeated by Wycombe in the end, but the 24-year-old’s efforts this season shouldn’t be forgotten, after making 49 appearances across all competitions.

A host of Championship clubs, including Nottingham Forest and Fulham, are reportedly interested in signing the centre-half, who is likely to cost around £2-3m this summer.

Forest and Fulham are both looking to win promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs this term, but Sabri Lamouchi and Scott Parker will be keen to strengthen their squads this summer.

The Verdict

Dickie is a huge talent who has gone from strength to strength since leaving Reading and dropping down a division.

I think he’d really suit the Championship now – he’s tall, strong, commanding in the air and also very good with the ball at his feet, which would make him a perfect signing for someone like Forest.

I think Lamouchi needs to bolster his defensive options. Michael Dawson is getting older, and the likes of Yohan Benalouane and Michael Hefele face uncertain futures at the club.

Younger, fresh competition is needed.