Nottingham Forest and Fulham keen on international centre-back

Promoted sides Nottingham Forest and Fulham are currently in the race for Fenerbahce centre-back Attila Szalai, according to a report from Takvim.

The 24-year-old, who already has 24 senior caps under his belt for Hungary, was one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Turkish Super Lig outfit during the 2021/22 campaign, making 31 league appearances.

Also making six appearances in the Europa League, he has been a crucial asset for a side that managed to secure second place in their domestic league, above the likes of Besiktas and Galatasaray with Jorge Jesus’ side qualifying for Europe.

He may not get the chance to play in Europe next term if he makes the move to England though, with recently-promoted sides Fulham and Forest both thought to have taken an interest in the defender’s signature.

The Cottagers are a side that are in particular need of more options in the backline with Michael Hector and Alfie Mawson both leaving the English capital on the expiration of their contracts this summer, with Terence Kongolo’s future also uncertain at this stage.

They aren’t alone in the race for his signature though, with Steve Cooper’s side and league rivals Newcastle United also believed to be weighing up a move for the Hungarian.

The trio may have to fork out a considerable fee for his signature though, with his contract in Turkey not due to expire until the summer of 2025.

The Verdict:

For Marco Silva’s side, not only are they lacking in depth following Hector and Mawson’s departures but also quality with a starter ideally needing to come in alongside Tosin Adarabioyo to give them the best possible chance of remaining afloat in the division.

They also need to address their attacking area with Fabio Carvalho leaving and Aleksandar Mitrovic not guaranteed to be as prolific next season – but having a strong defence will provide them with the platform to push on and become a top-tier side for the long term.

Although Kongolo is a great asset when fit, he rarely has been fit enough to be involved in the English capital and this is why the promoted side may need to admit defeat in their quest to try and include him in their plans at some point.

For Forest, Tobias Figueiredo looks set to depart this summer and with Jonathan Panzo perhaps not ready to step up to the plate yet, they need a couple of additions to come in and provide them with depth, something that will be especially important for the Reds who operate with a back three.

Joe Worrall, Steve Cook and Scott McKenna all arguably deserve to remain starters – but it may be wise to have another starting option in their ranks to shake things up and continue to keep the existing trio on their toes.