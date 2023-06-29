Nottingham Forest and Everton have made enquiries for Swansea City striker Joel Piroe, according to Wales Online.

Piroe is the subject of significant transfer attention this summer and the Premier League duo are the latest sides to join his ever-growing list of suitors, although they are yet to make an approach.

The Daily Mail claim that Russell Martin is keen to bring Piroe with him to Southampton, but "acrimony between the clubs over Martin's compensation following his switch from Swansea could well hinder negotiations", while the Swans are "bracing themselves for a bid" from Leicester City.

Serie A side Salernitana have had a bid for Piroe rejected, but they are not the only Italian outfit keeping tabs, "with a team described as being in the league's 'top five' showing serious interest".

The 23-year-old has enjoyed an excellent spell in South Wales since his move from PSV in July 2021, and he scored 20 goals and registered two assists in 45 appearances in all competitions last season as the Swans finished 10th in the Championship under Martin.

What is the latest on Joel Piroe's Swansea City future?

Piroe has one year left on his contract at the Swansea.com Stadium and despite being offered a new deal, he is not willing to put pen-to-paper on an extension.

He is said to be "open to seeing out the remainder of his contract", but the club are likely to cash in on him this summer rather than losing him for free next year.

Prior to his departure, Martin admitted there was a chance Piroe would be sold.

"I'm sure there will be [clubs looking at him]. Well, I know there is," Martin told the BBC in April.

"If it was down to me [Piroe's contract] would have been sorted a long time ago, but it's not.

"Our main job is to win as many games as we possibly can. The next big remit is to develop young talent and give them an opportunity to play

"While it's frustrating that you may end up losing players of Joel's ilk, like Flynn Downes last summer, maybe Joel this summer, with a year left on his contract, we have to accept that may be a possibility."

The Swans could be set to receive a significant fee for Piroe, with the Daily Mail reporting that he is valued at £12 million.

Would Joel Piroe be a good signing for Nottingham Forest or Everton?

Piroe would be an excellent addition for Forest or the Toffees.

He has scored 41 goals in two seasons in the Championship for the Swans, suggesting he is more than capable of making the step-up to the Premier League.

After narrowly avoiding relegation, both Forest and Everton are in need of attacking reinforcements this summer and Swansea could be more open to selling to a top flight side than a second tier rival.

The Swans will be reluctant to lose Piroe, but his departure would at least bring in funds for new manager Michael Duff to invest in his squad.