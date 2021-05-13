Nottingham Forest and Dion Charles: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

It has been a week since the 2020/21 campaign came to an end with Chris Hughton looking to strengthen his Nottingham Forest squad as soon as possible.

The Reds finished 17th in the Championship this season, and the manager will now be looking to make his mark on his squad this summer.

Having scored only 37 goals in 46 Championship matches this season, attacking reinforcements will definitely be on Forest’s radar, with Accrington Stanley forward Dion Charles being linked with a move to the City Ground.

What do we know so far?

According to The Athletic, Forest have been continually monitoring Charles this season and hold an interest in the 25-year-old ahead of the summer.

Charles has scored 19 goals for Accrington in 42 League One appearances this term, scoring 20 goals in 49 games across all competitions.

Charles also made his debut for Northern Ireland earlier this season, so it has certainly been a fruitful campaign for the forward.

Is it likely to happen?

Accrington finished 11th in League One this season, so as Championship clubs begin to circle, the club may find it hard to retain his services this summer.

Charles, who arrived on a two-year deal from Southport in 2019, is out of contract this summer, but Accrington do have an option to extend his deal by a further year.

If a club like Forest were to come knocking with a formal offer, then it would be hard for the player to turn down a move to the East Midlands, and similarly, it may be hard for Accrington to turn down a bid.

Forest are desperate for some young blood up top, with Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor both over 31 and Glenn Murray, 37, out of contract.