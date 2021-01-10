Nottingham Forest and Derby enter race for League One midfielder

Nottingham Forest and Derby have both joined the race to sign Doncaster Rovers midfielder Ben Whiteman, a report from The Athletic has claimed.

Whiteman has been the subject of much speculation this month, with Preston and QPR both reportedly seeing bids rejected for the 24-year-old.

It is thought that Whiteman’s absence from Doncaster’s FA Cup win over Blackburn on Saturday was due to the distraction of the interest there is in him, something which now seems to be growing.

According to this latest update, both Forest and Derby are said to be taking a keen interest in Whiteman, as they aim to strengthen their sides and get out of trouble in the Championship relegation battle.

Forest are said to have been scouting Whiteman regularly in recent weeks, with Derby and Barnsley also reportedly holding a strong interest in the midfielder.

Since joining Doncaster back in 2017, Whiteman has made a total of 159 appearances in all competitions for the League One club, scoring 25 goals and providing 12 assists.

As things stand, there are two and a half years remaining on Whiteman’s contract at Doncaster, securing his future at the Keepmoat Stadium until the summer of 2023, meaning it may take a big bid to secure his services this month.

The Verdict

Whiteman could be a really good signing for either Forest or Derby.

With both clubs currently looking over their shoulder somewhat in the Championship relegation battle, you do feel as though they could do to strengthen their squads this month.

A deal for Whiteman would certainly help them to do that, given the control he would help provide in midfield, and the support he could provide for those further forward.

The level of interest there is in Whiteman from the Championship also means this is a transfer battle you do not want to lose, since that is something that could see this come back to haunt you very quickly indeed.