Nottingham Forest and Blackpool in transfer battle for 23-year-old striker

Nottingham Forest and Blackpool are interested in signing KAS Eupen forward Julien Ngoy, according to the Sunday Mirror (page 67).

Ngoy spent time on Anderlecht and Stoke City’s books as a youngster, joining the Potters as a teenager in 2013 and making his debut in 2016.

The striker made nine senior appearances for Stoke, before leaving the bet365 Stadium to join Eupen last summer, having previously spent time on loan at Walsall and Grasshopper.

Since joining Eupen, Ngoy has scored eight goals in a total of 40 appearances for the club, scoring six goals in 32 appearances last term.

This season, the 23-year-old has already scored twice in five Jupiler Pro League appearances, and is beginning to attract interest.

According to the Sunday Mirror (page 67), Forest and Blackpool are both interested in signing the Belgian forward.

The Reds have started the season poorly, losing their opening four league games for only the second time in 67 years.

Blackpool, meanwhile, are also looking for their first win of the season, yielding only two points from their first four games.

The Verdict

This doesn’t look like it would be a signing which would excite Forest fans.

The Reds are in real need of strengthening their squad, and after being shy in front of goal last season, quality competition is needed for Lyle Taylor and Lewis Grabban.

But Ngoy’s goal record over in Belgium isn’t the best, and Nuno da Costa, who did well in that league last season, isn’t being given a look-in under Chris Hughton.

It would be a bit of a strange addition.