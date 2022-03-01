Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers among sides to see Barnsley bid rebuffed in winter transfer window

According to The Sun, Barnsley were offered bids of around £1.5million for young midfielder Callum Styles in January.

During the January transfer window fellow Championship clubs Blackburn Rovers and Nottingham Forest as well as New York Red Bulls reportedly offered Barnsley the large fee to take the 21-year-old.

However, Styles himself was not interested in a move and insisted he wanted to stay with the Tykes to fight against relegation.

Barnsley currently find themselves in the relegation zone and six points from safety meaning it’s looking increasingly likely that the young player will move on at the end of the season, in order to progress his career at the highest level possible.

Given the talent of Styles, it’d be fair to assume the clubs that were interested in the p;ayer in January will still be looking at the opportunity of signing him which will be a step up for him if Barnsley do go down to League One.

However if Barnsley are relegated, it’s expected that the initial bid of £1.5million from these clubs would decrease as a reflection of Barnsley’s relegation.

Therefore, whilst they will have been glad to see Styles choose to stay in January it could be a decision that has financial implications for the team.

Although Styles will probably have a wider range of options come the summer now he has Hungarian citizenship after opting to play internationally for his Grandma’s country.

Not only will this give him an EU passport and therefore options across Europe but the chance of playing for Hungary against England in the Nations League this summer could really help raise his profile and get him an ambitious move.

The Verdict:

It’s no surprise that these clubs were interested in signing the midfielder in January, at such a young age he has so much talent and this is only likely to grow as he gets older and develops his game.

Whilst his choice to stay at Barnsley in January was admirable and showed dedication to a team where he has developed his skill over the past number of years, with Barnsley looking set for relegation Styles has to choose to now prioritise the development of his own career.

Furthermore, this choice could be one Barnsley later feel the implications of if they are to lose both their player in summer and to a lower fee. Although with the player’s international debut coinciding with the summer transfer window it could be a choice that allows him to make a bigger move than the clubs that were prepared to pay for him in January.

Although the big move may not come this summer, if Styles is able to show his talent at a higher level and combine this with strong performances on an international stage, there is no reason why we can’t expect to see the player at a top level within a couple of years.