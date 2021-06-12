Nottingham Forest and Barnsley tussling for service of promotion-winner

Nottingham Forest and Barnsley have moved to the front of the queue to sign Emiliano Marcondes on a free transfer this summer.

Emiliano has just been released by Brentford ahead of their Premier League return, despite the fact that the forward-thinking midfielder started and scored for Thomas Frank’s side in their play-off final victory over Swansea City.

It’s now been revealed by Football Insider that Nottingham Forest and Barnsley are in pursuit of the 26-year-old and are at the front of the race to pick up the free agent this summer.

Emiliano has made 97 appearances for Brentford since linking up with the Bees in 2017, but doesn’t embark on their Premier League journey despite his impressive Wembley outing.

20

1 of 20 Joao Carvalho is the club's record signing. True False

Forest are rebuilding under Chris Hughton after a disappointing 2020/21 campaign, whilst Barnsley are looking to evolve under Valerien Ismael.

Ismael led the Tykes to fifth in the Championship last season, but they were knocked out of the play-offs by Swansea and were denied the opportunity to meet Brentford and Emiliano in the play-off final.

It’s reported that both Forest and Barnsley plan on offering Emiliano a contract and the chance to stay in the Championship following his release from Brentford.

The Verdict

It is actually a little bit surprising that Brentford are moving the attacking midfielder on this summer. He had a great impact in the play-offs and was the best player on the pitch at Wembley.

Brentford’s loss could well be Forest or Barnsley’s gain.

He’d be great for both and offer them a great option going forwards into the new campaign.

Forest are a big club hoping for big things under Hughton next season, whilst Barnsley under Ismael are a really good side to watch and would suit Emiliano down to the ground.

They are a couple of great options.

Thoughts? Let us know!