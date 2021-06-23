Nottingham Forest and Barnsley handed potential transfer boost as recently-promoted star’s future becomes clearer

Emiliano Marcondes is hoping to stay in England as he considers his next move, according to reports from the Daily Mail.

The Brentford man enjoyed a decent season after making 40 appearances for the club and helping Thomas Frank’s side to secure promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs, with the 26-year-old finding the back of the net in the showpiece event against Swansea City.

Despite that moment the club took the decision to release the 26-year-old at the end of his contract which means that he’s set to become a free agent in the next week.

Reports from Football Insider have since claimed that Marcondes is attracting the attention of both Nottingham Forest and Barnsley as they look to bolster their ranks ahead of the new campaign.

Transfer specialist Pete O’Rourke has reported that the Tykes are leading the way in the hunt to sign the versatile midfielder, but with interest likely to build from outside of England it means that a deal could be tough to do.

However with the Daily Mail now reporting that Marcondes is keen to stay in England, it certainly paves the way for the player to secure a move to another club in the Championship ahead of the new season.

The verdict

Clubs in the Championship should be queuing up around the block to sign Emiliano Marcondes.

The midfielder is a brilliant talent and played a key role in Brentford’s push for promotion last term, meaning that it’s a little bit surprising to see him leaving the Bees at all.

However Thomas Frank’s loss will be another club’s gain.

Nottingham Forest and Barnsley would both be great places for the 26-year-old to kick on and so it’ll be interesting to see how this one pans out.