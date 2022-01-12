Nottingham Forest among Championship clubs monitoring 22-y/o midfielder

Nottingham Forest are keeping checks on Colchester United’s Brendan Wiredu as they consider a move for the midfielder.

It has been a very difficult season for the U’s so far, with the side battling to avoid relegation out of the Football League this season.

However, one of few positives in the current campaign has been the form of Wiredu, who has shone with his energy, determination and quality in the middle of the park.

And, according to the Telegraph, those displays have caught the eye of clubs higher up the EFL, as they claim that Forest are among a host of Championship clubs who are scouting the 22-year-old.

It doesn’t state that an offer is imminent for Wiredu, just that he is a player of interest to the Reds, who have changed their recruitment strategy since Dane Murphy’s appointment as CEO, as they generally look to target younger players to help Steve Cooper’s squad.

Wiredu played the full game as Colchester lost 2-0 at Forest Green Rovers last night, making it three consecutive defeats in the league.

What club did Nottingham Forest sign each of these 29 players from?

1 of 29 Guy Moussi Lyon Bordeaux Angers Auxerre

The verdict

This is an interesting one because there is obviously a massive jump from League Two to the Championship but Wiredu has certain attributes that make you think he could handle the step up.

Clearly, Forest are admirers of the player, although it would still be a shock if they pushed to complete a deal for the midfielder this month.

However, it could be one to monitor in the summer if they don’t win promotion, as Cooper may look to refresh the squad and finding young, hungry players like Wiredu may be the priority.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.