Nottingham Forest reach agreement with club over 33-year-old

Greek side Aris Thessaloniki have reached an agreement to sign Nottingham Forest defender Yohan Benalouane, according to SDNA.

Benalouane is one of several fringe players currently out of favour at the City Ground, and could be set to leave the club before the end of the international transfer window.

The 33-year-old became the first signing of Martin O’Neill’s brief tenure of the club in January 2019, arriving on Trentside from Premier League side Leicester City.

Benalouane made 14 appearances for the Reds in the 2018/19 season before picking up an injury towards the latter stages of the campaign, and he has since been unable to make an impact under Sabri Lamouchi.

The centre-half has featured only twice under Lamouchi, and found it hard to break into the side ahead of Joe Worrall, Tobias Figueiredo and Michael Dawson last term.

With the recent arrivals of Scott McKenna and Loic Mbe Soh, Benalouane’s game time is likely to become even more limited, and it is now being reported that a move elsewhere has been agreed.

As per SDNA, Greek side Aris Thessaloniki have reached an agreement with Forest to sign Benalouane, who currently only has one year left on his contract at the City Ground.

The Verdict

This isn’t a surprise whatsoever.

It’s no secret that Forest need to trim their large playing squad before the end of the transfer window, and Benalouane is one of many fringe players who need to be let go.

The only stumbling block will be finding potential suitors for those players, but everything seems to be agreed between Aris and Forest.