Nottingham Forest add 85-cap international to transfer shortlist

Nottingham Forest are reportedly looking at adding experienced Algerian striker Islam Slimani to their Premier League squad, according to Portuguese outlet Record – via Sports Witness.

Forest secured their place in England’s top flight for the first time since 1999 this past weekend, getting past Huddersfield Town in the Championship play-off final thanks to Levi Colwill’s own goal.

Now, manager Steve Cooper and his recruitment team must push on with adding new faces to his squad ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, and Slimani is said to be one of those on the radar.

Record have reported that the 33-year-old, who turns 34 in a couple of weeks time, is departing Portuguese giants Sporting despite only arriving during the previous January transfer window from Lyon.

In his short time in Lisbon, Slimani has scored four goals in nine Primeira League matches, as well as featuring in the Champions League against Manchester City.

Slimani is no stranger to playing in England, having joined Leicester City in 2016 for a then-club record fee of £28 million, but he failed to impress at the Foxes, scoring just eight times in 36 Premier League appearances.

The 85-cap international, who has scored 40 times for his country, also spent a brief time on loan at Newcastle United in 2018, but now he could be heading back to British shores as he’s apparently on Forest’s shopping list.

The Verdict

Whilst Slimani does know where the back of the net is, even with his advancing years, he wouldn’t exactly fit the Forest transfer criteria that CEO Dane Murphy was supposed to be following.

The trend was bucked somewhat in January when Steve Cook was signed, but he proved to be a vital addition at the time – a near 34-year-old Slimani though would perhaps not be a good deal though.

Forest will definitely need to add some strikers to their ranks this summer, with the return of Keinan Davis on a permanent deal not exactly guaranteed at this point.

And despite his general club goalscoring record, with 139 goals scored in 376 appearances in all competitions, Slimani is someone that would be a decent addition if a transfer fee doesn’t need to be paid and his wages are reasonable, but not someone who should be leading the line in the Premier League week in, week out.