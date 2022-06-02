Nottingham Forest add 24 y/o to permanent addition wishlist following transfer claim on trio

Newly-promoted side Nottingham Forest have added Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis to their list of permanent targets this summer following their step up to the Premier League, according to The Athletic.

The 24-year-old’s season has been disrupted by injuries, previously looking as though he was going to join Stoke City last summer before an injury ruled out a move until the winter window.

He moved to Forest early on in January though, enabling him to maximise his number of appearances for the East Midlands outfit before sustaining a separate setback that ruled him out until the start of their play-off campaign.

During the time he was on the pitch though, he made a good impact with five goals and two assists in 15 league appearances for Steve Cooper’s side and with that, he is the fourth player of last season’s loanees to be wanted for the long term at the City Ground.

According to a separate report from 90min, Watford’s Philip Zinckernagel, Sheffield United wing-back Max Lowe and Middlesbrough’s Djed Spence are all being targeted on permanent deals by officials in the East Midlands.

And Davis is the fourth man to be added to that list with the Reds wanting another loan deal for Manchester United midfield James Garner, though they may have to shell out £15m to recruit the former with Villa determined to maximise his price tag.

The Verdict:

Davis would be a good addition to have back at the City Ground – and will help to retain stability in the East Midlands considering he’s already become accustomed to life at the club from his temporary spell there.

However, it remains to be seen how he adapts to playing in the top tier every week if he does make this move, so he would ideally come in on another loan deal to allow Cooper to judge whether he’s a good option to have in the top flight for the long term.

Another loan deal may also be reasonably cheap and allow Forest to spend more on other targets, something that could be crucial in their quest to remain afloat at the top level.

However, you feel Steven Gerrard will either want to keep him at Villa Park or offload him permanently, because loaning him out may not provide the Liverpool legend with a huge financial incentive whilst they look to invest heavily in their playing squad in the coming months.

And spending £15m on him would be a huge risk for Forest despite their promotion, so they should potentially look to opt against this move and focus on other targets unless they can reduce Villa’s valuation considerably.